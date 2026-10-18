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Where deserts, forests, and rivers forge nature's fiercest survivors.
Explore how animals endure across some of the world's harshest and most varied habitats, from barren deserts and deep forests to mighty rivers. Drawing you into the daily struggle for water, food, and survival, this series reveals the strategies that let creatures thrive where nature is most unforgiving. Sign up to see the wild kingdoms in vivid, revealing detail.
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