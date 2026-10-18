Defenders of the Wild (Season 3)

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Where rivers, predators, and people collide, conservation gets tested.
Join conservationist Ivan Carter as he explores fragile wildlife ecosystems and the real pressures that shape them. This season moves from riverbank danger to hands-on conservation science, revealing how balanced habitats can be protected in a changing world. Sign up to follow the challenges, strategies, and hard-won insights that make each episode rewarding to watch.
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