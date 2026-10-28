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Attack of the Zombie Fungus

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When fungi turn insects into puppets, the real science gets darker.

Explore how parasitic fungi hijack ants, cicadas, spiders, and other hosts, then follow the science into rising threats to amphibians, bats, and humans. This documentary connects eerie behavior, cellular mechanisms, and emerging diseases like Candida auris into a gripping look at a kingdom far more dangerous than most of us imagine. Sign up to see how close this hidden world already is.

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