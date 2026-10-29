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The Real Wild West

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Beyond legends and gunfire, the West emerges through overlooked lives and conflicts.

This four-part series uncovers the real history of the Wild West, moving past familiar gunslingers and lawmen to reveal the diverse pioneers who shaped a country. Explore stories of colonial expansion, Native resistance, migration, and identity, and see how the myths of the American West compare with the people and forces that made it.

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4 episodes

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