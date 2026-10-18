The Wild West of Today

Curiosity Original
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Where frontier legends meet the living struggles shaping the modern West.
See how the past still resonates across Western landscapes, culture, and present-day conflicts. Through stories of Comanche leadership, Apache activism, Black and Native history, and the music of the West, this series reveals a richer, more complicated America. Sign up to watch a deeper portrait of the West that still shapes the country.
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