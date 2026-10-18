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Pompeii: Buried Secrets of the Villa Giuliana

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Ash-covered ruins reveal a luxury chariot and lives frozen by Vesuvius.

This film follows archaeologists at Villa Civita Giuliana as they uncover stables, slave quarters, victims of the eruption, and an ornate four-wheeled chariot unlike anything previously found in Pompeii. Along the way, each discovery deepens the picture of Roman wealth, labor, and catastrophe, giving you more reason to keep watching and uncover what the ash preserved.

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