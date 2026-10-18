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Science in Archaeology 3.0

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Cutting-edge tools uncover buried histories in astonishing new detail.

This four-part series reveals how state-of-the-art technology is transforming archaeology and bringing the past into sharper focus than ever before. Through scans, imaging, dating methods, and digital reconstruction, you will see how scientists extract hidden stories from artifacts, bodies, and ancient sites. Sign up to discover how innovation can change what we know about human history.

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4 episodes

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