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Believe

90% loved this5 episodes4KCC
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Trace humanity's great faiths through origins, rituals, and modern challenges.

This series examines the five biggest religions through their beginnings, traditions, and major festivals, revealing how belief has shaped communities across time. From sacred texts and rituals to the pressures these faiths face today, each episode offers a rich framework for understanding the world. Sign up to watch a sweeping exploration of religion at its most influential and enduring.

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5 episodes

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