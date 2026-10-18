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The Untold Story of the Vatican

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Beneath sacred walls, archaeologists and restorers uncover the Vatican's hidden past.

Step inside a place where religion, politics, art, and science converge, and see how experts use 3D and CGI to revisit its true history. Alongside archaeologists, art restorers, and palaeographers, you will uncover long-buried clues behind this architectural masterpiece. It is a richly detailed way to deepen what you know and see more in every frame.

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