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Picking Popes: Secrets of the Conclave

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Inside the secretive centuries-long ritual that chooses the Catholic Church's leader.

Trace 2,000 years of papal elections, from the early church to the modern conclave. This film unpacks how the process changed through political intrigue, Renaissance corruption, and reforms by John Paul II and Benedict XVI, revealing why the vote looks the way it does today. Sign up to see the history behind one of the world's most closely watched decisions.

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