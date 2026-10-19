6000 Years of Religion (in 60 minutes)

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A brisk, provocative lecture on the forces shaping three global faiths.
Tufts University scholar Sol Gittleman traces 6,000 years of religious history in a compact, fast-moving talk centered on Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. You will explore how scripture, belief, and historical interpretation collide across centuries, with a critical lens that invites closer thought. Sign up to watch a lecture that turns big questions into an absorbing hour of learning.
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