6000 Years of Religion (in 60 minutes)

A brisk, provocative lecture on the forces shaping three global faiths.

Tufts University scholar Sol Gittleman traces 6,000 years of religious history in a compact, fast-moving talk centered on Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. You will explore how scripture, belief, and historical interpretation collide across centuries, with a critical lens that invites closer thought. Sign up to watch a lecture that turns big questions into an absorbing hour of learning.