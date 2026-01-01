When ancient Rome mirrors modern anxiety, history becomes urgently personal.
Historian Caroline Winterer examines why Americans so often measure themselves against Rome, tracing ideas of rise, decline, civic virtue, empire, and renewal. Drawing on Roman history and the ways later generations interpreted it, this talk sharpens how we read national crisis and change. Sign up to watch a timely perspective that turns a familiar comparison into a deeper historical argument.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Frequently asked questions
Thousands of the world's best documentaries and factual programming — nature, history, science, technology, and biography — including exclusive Curiosity Originals like Learning From the Roman Empire: Are We Repeating Their Rise and Decline?. Stream it all ad-free, anytime.
Learning From the Roman Empire: Are We Repeating Their Rise and Decline? streams with every plan.
Watch on the web, iOS and Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, and most smart TVs. Start on one device and pick up right where you left off on another.
Curiosity Stream is our streaming service — thousands of documentaries and originals. The Smart Bundle is Curiosity Stream plus four other independent streaming services (Tastemade, Kidstream, Curiosity University, and SOMM TV) on a single subscription.