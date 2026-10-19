Women of the American Revolution: The Remarkable Stories You've Never Heard

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Behind the Revolution's legends, the women history left in shadow emerge.
Historian Carol Berkin revisits the American Revolution's most familiar images, then asks the question they leave out: where were the women? Through overlooked roles in protest, propaganda, camp life, espionage, and battle, this talk reveals how much the era changes when half the population comes back into view.
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