The Stonewall Riots Explained: The Power and Problem

69% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside a pivotal six-night uprising that reshaped queer history.
Historian Timothy Patrick McCarthy examines Stonewall as place, people, protest, myth, and symbol, tracing how a police raid in June 1969 grew into days of resistance and a wider liberation movement. He also probes the debates, contested memories, and lasting meanings that still shape how Stonewall is understood. Sign up to watch a nuanced, thought-provoking look at a defining historical flashpoint.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free