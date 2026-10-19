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The Berlin Wall: From Construction to Demolition

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A city wakes divided, then watches history reverse the impossible.

Historian Vejas Liulevicius traces the Berlin Wall from its shocking overnight construction to its equally startling collapse. You will see how Cold War power, human risk, and daily life converged around a barrier that reshaped one city for 28 years. Sign up to gain a sharper understanding of a defining symbol of the modern world.

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