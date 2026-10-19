The Berlin Wall: From Construction to Demolition

Curiosity Original
93% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A city wakes divided, then watches history reverse the impossible.
Historian Vejas Liulevicius traces the Berlin Wall from its shocking overnight construction to its equally startling collapse. You will see how Cold War power, human risk, and daily life converged around a barrier that reshaped one city for 28 years. Sign up to gain a sharper understanding of a defining symbol of the modern world.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free