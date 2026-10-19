How World War II Changed America

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Five lives reveal the war that remade a nation at home and abroad.
Historian William Hitchcock examines how World War II reshaped the United States through military expansion, scientific innovation, intelligence, women’s roles, and the push for civil rights. Through figures including Dwight Eisenhower, Jackie Cochran, and A. Philip Randolph, this talk turns sweeping change into a vivid human story that rewards close attention.
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