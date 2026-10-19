Vietnam: Looking Back at America's (Second) Longest War

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A historian traces the choices that drew America deeper into Vietnam.
History professor Scott Kaufman delivers a broad overview of the Vietnam War, from colonial roots and Cold War fears to escalation, protest, and lasting consequences. You will see how political decisions, battlefield realities, and public opinion reshaped the conflict and its aftermath. Sign up to watch a clear, thought-provoking perspective on a war whose legacy still resonates.
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