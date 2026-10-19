The Most Important Day in History? D-Day: June 6, 1944

A historian unpacks the peril, planning, and stakes behind June 6, 1944.

Historian Robert Watson examines why D-Day can be seen as one of the most consequential days of the 20th century, tracing the invasion’s immense logistics, fragile timing, and battlefield surprises. As the plan collides with rough seas, low tide, and fierce resistance, the talk reveals how a turning point in World War II still rewards close attention.