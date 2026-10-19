Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Most Important Day in History? D-Day: June 6, 1944

77% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A historian unpacks the peril, planning, and stakes behind June 6, 1944.

Historian Robert Watson examines why D-Day can be seen as one of the most consequential days of the 20th century, tracing the invasion’s immense logistics, fragile timing, and battlefield surprises. As the plan collides with rough seas, low tide, and fierce resistance, the talk reveals how a turning point in World War II still rewards close attention.

Love The Most Important Day in History? D-Day: June 6, 1944? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Most Important Day in History? D-Day: June 6, 1944, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.