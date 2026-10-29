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Hidden Side of WWII

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The secret plots, overlooked heroes, and buried truths behind liberation.

Go beyond the familiar milestones of World War II to uncover forgotten heroes, strategic deceptions, and little-known facts from D-Day through Liberation and beyond. This series reveals how hidden decisions and untold stories shaped the fate of Europe, giving history fans fresh insight that makes every episode worth exploring.

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3 episodes

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