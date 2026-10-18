Hitler's Secret Science

Secret files expose the Nazi weapons race that nearly reshaped modern warfare.

Formerly classified World War II files reveal how German scientists pursued terrifying wonder weapons, from cruise missiles and jet aircraft to rockets and atomic research. This film examines the science behind those designs, the secret complex at Peenemunde, and how some breakthroughs still influence modern air and spacecraft. Sign up to see how ambition, secrecy, and technology collided at a pivotal moment in history.