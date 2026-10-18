War Gamers

Curiosity Original
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The battle for the Atlantic turns on maps, minds, and hidden tactics.
In this series, discover how the British Royal Navy turned to a retired wargamer and a remarkable team of young women to confront the German U-boat threat in World War II. As tactics evolve and the stakes rise, the story reveals how overlooked strategic thinking helped change the fight at sea, making each episode rewarding to follow.
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