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Stories of War

92% loved this3 episodes4KCC
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Inside the machines, fortresses, and covert ideas that reshaped warfare.

Through archive footage and expert interviews, this series reveals the real stories behind wartime innovations and closely guarded secrets. From formidable submarines and massive fortification lines to trained marine mammals, each episode uncovers how technology, strategy, and ambition collide under pressure. Sign up to see war history examined from the inside out.

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3 episodes

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