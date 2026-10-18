War Wrecks (Season 1)

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Beneath wartime seas, divers uncover the hidden truth of lost battles.
Explore World War II wrecks that vanished between 1939 and 1945, from sunken D-Day tanks off Omaha Beach to a long-unidentified B-17 in Corsica and the tragic SS Leopoldville. Through perilous dives, declassified documents, and battlefield investigation, this season reveals how these submerged relics still hold untold human stories. Sign up to see history recovered piece by piece.
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