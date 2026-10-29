History Uncovered

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When accepted truths crack, the hidden forces of history come into focus.
This series reexamines defining moments of the 20th century by testing the myths and popular beliefs that shaped them. From wartime strategy and Japan's surrender to the Marshall Plan and modern China, each episode looks at the past from another angle. Sign up to uncover how familiar history can change when the evidence is questioned.
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