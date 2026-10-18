Curiosity Stream
Sign In

1929

95% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From roaring markets to breadlines, the crash reshaped a century.

Unpack how the Wall Street crash of 1929 ignited the Great Depression, the defining economic crisis of the 20th century. Through the fever of the Roaring Twenties and the collapse that followed, this series reveals how confidence, speculation, and policy failures unraveled everyday life. Sign up to see the forces behind one of history's most consequential downturns.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love 1929? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond 1929, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.