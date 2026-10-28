Connections with James Burke

Curiosity Original
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Ten hidden links reveal how yesterday's ideas shape tomorrow's world.
James Burke connects objects, inventions, and turning points across history to show how change unfolds in surprising chains of cause and effect. As each episode traces the path from past decisions to possible futures, the series turns big ideas into gripping discoveries. Sign up to see history, technology, and human choices click into a larger pattern.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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