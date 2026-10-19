Napoleon - The Beginning of the End

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In Dresden, a nine-hour diplomatic duel threatens an emperor's empire.
This film centers on Napoleon's fateful 1813 meeting with Austrian statesman Klemens von Metternich, when Europe hung on a single decision. As the story traces Napoleon's rise, his grip on Germany, and the shock of Russia's defeat, the stakes sharpen into a turning point that reshaped the continent. Sign up to see how power, war, and diplomacy collide at the edge of collapse.
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