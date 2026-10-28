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The French Revolution

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From palace halls to Paris streets, a nation rises and fractures.

This series traces how France's old political order collapsed, from the formation of the National Assembly to the fall of the monarchy and the birth of a republic. Through unrest, rights debates, war, and revolutionary violence, it reveals how ordinary people and political leaders drove events that reshaped France and shook the wider world. Sign up to see history unfold with urgency and consequence.

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2 episodes

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