Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Butterfly Effect (Season 2)

93% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

When one choice shifts history, entire worlds rise or collapse.

Explore pivotal moments when a single decision changes the fate of nations, empires, and wars. This season examines alternate outcomes behind events such as Prohibition and Al Capone, the Aztec Empire, Constantinople, the Fronde, and Dunkirk. Sign up to see how history can turn on one overlooked moment, and why the consequences still fascinate.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love Butterfly Effect (Season 2)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Butterfly Effect (Season 2), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.