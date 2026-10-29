Butterfly Effect (Season 2)

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When one choice shifts history, entire worlds rise or collapse.
Explore pivotal moments when a single decision changes the fate of nations, empires, and wars. This season examines alternate outcomes behind events such as Prohibition and Al Capone, the Aztec Empire, Constantinople, the Fronde, and Dunkirk. Sign up to see how history can turn on one overlooked moment, and why the consequences still fascinate.
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