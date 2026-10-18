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Viking Women

93% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Hidden voices of the Viking Age rise from sagas, graves, and storm seas.

This series reveals how women shaped Viking life, from managing farms and navigating social rules to claiming land in new settlements. Drawing on sagas, archaeology, and the latest research, it builds a richer picture of a world usually told through men alone. Sign up to see the Viking Age from a sharper, more revealing perspective.

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2 episodes

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