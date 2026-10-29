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Butterfly Effect (Season 1)

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When one decision shifts empires, science, war, and culture.

Explore a season built on the small choices that redirected world history. Across stories of Alexander, medieval kingdoms, Darwin, the atomic bomb, and rock music, each episode traces how a single moment can reshape entire societies. Sign up to see history from the turning points that still echo today.

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13 episodes

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