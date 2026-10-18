Butterfly Effect (Season 4)

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The turning points of science, power, and peril, rebuilt in striking 3D.
Explore the moments when human understanding changed everything, from electricity and microbes to energy, chaos theory, and plate tectonics. This season reveals how pivotal discoveries reshaped daily life and the modern world, with vivid 3D reconstructions that make each breakthrough feel immediate. Sign up to see history pivot at its most consequential moments.
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