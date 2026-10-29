Secrets of the Brain (Season 1)

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Extraordinary minds reveal how memory can be sharpened, fooled, or transformed.
Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis investigates unusual neurological conditions to uncover how the brain really works. Across the season, you will meet people with remarkable abilities and surprising challenges, from near-total autobiographical recall to sensations the brain can invent or distort. Sign up to explore the science behind memory, perception, language, and creativity through vivid human stories.
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