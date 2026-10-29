Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Secrets of the Brain (Season 1)

97% loved this10 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Extraordinary minds reveal how memory can be sharpened, fooled, or transformed.

Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis investigates unusual neurological conditions to uncover how the brain really works. Across the season, you will meet people with remarkable abilities and surprising challenges, from near-total autobiographical recall to sensations the brain can invent or distort. Sign up to explore the science behind memory, perception, language, and creativity through vivid human stories.

Episode guide

10 episodes

Love Secrets of the Brain (Season 1)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Secrets of the Brain (Season 1), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.