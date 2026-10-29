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Extraordinary Humans (Seasons 2)

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Biologist Thom Hunt tests people whose abilities stretch mind and body.

Join biologist Thom Hunt as he investigates people with real-life abilities that push the known limits of the human mind and body. Across the season, he tracks down remarkable individuals and brings in experts to uncover what may lie behind their skills. It is a rewarding way to see human physiology challenged, questioned, and revealed.

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10 episodes

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