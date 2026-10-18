The Secrets To Civilization

Curiosity Original
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How climate, trade, and collapse forged the ancient Mediterranean world.
Modern science uncovers the environmental forces that shaped human history, from the rise of cities and empires to the Bronze Age collapse and Rome's transformation. Through archaeology, climate data, and new discoveries, this series reveals how drought, disease, migration, and resources changed civilizations. Sign up to see the past with a wider, sharper lens.
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