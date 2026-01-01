A Hollywood actor trades fame for the front lines against ISIS.
This documentary examines Michael Enright's extraordinary decision to leave his acting career and join Kurdish YPG fighters in Syria. Through frontline footage and searching testimony, it explores the motives, doubts, and consequences behind one man's war against ISIS. Sign up to see a conflict story shaped as much by conviction as combat.
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