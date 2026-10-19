CEO of Sinaloa

Inside El Chapo's empire, logistics, money, and violence move as one.

This documentary examines Joaquin Guzman Loera through the structure of a CEO, revealing how the Sinaloa Cartel scaled through branding, product diversification, tunnels, transport networks, and money laundering. As law enforcement closes in, the story shows how business strategy, celebrity, and brutality sustained his power, offering a gripping framework for understanding one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in the world.