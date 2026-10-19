Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

CEO of Sinaloa

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside El Chapo's empire, logistics, money, and violence move as one.

This documentary examines Joaquin Guzman Loera through the structure of a CEO, revealing how the Sinaloa Cartel scaled through branding, product diversification, tunnels, transport networks, and money laundering. As law enforcement closes in, the story shows how business strategy, celebrity, and brutality sustained his power, offering a gripping framework for understanding one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in the world.

Love CEO of Sinaloa? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond CEO of Sinaloa, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.