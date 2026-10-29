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Suppressed Science

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Where breakthrough ideas, ethical fault lines, and hidden scientific battles collide.

Explore controversial frontiers where science meets politics, power, and institutional resistance. Across debates on brain-computer interfaces, gene editing, genomics, and theories of reality, the series follows researchers testing ideas that could reshape how we understand ourselves and the world. Sign up to dig into the evidence, the stakes, and the questions that refuse easy answers.

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8 episodes

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