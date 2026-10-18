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Fascia: Secrets under the Skin

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Beneath the skin, a hidden network may reshape how we understand pain.

This documentary examines fascia, the overlooked connective tissue that wraps muscles, bones, joints, and organs, and follows researchers testing its role in pain, movement, and healing. Through anatomy, imaging, and global scientific debate, it reveals why this white fiber network has become central to new thinking about back pain and the body itself.

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