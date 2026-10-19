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Follow Your Cat

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GPS collars reveal the hidden night lives of Weimar's roaming cats.

What do house cats become after dark? Tracking 10 free-roaming pets across Weimar with GPS collars and cat-mounted cameras, this film uncovers hunting routes, territorial rivalries, and surprising habits that even their owners never suspected. It is a sharp, revealing look at feline behavior that rewards curiosity scene by scene.

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