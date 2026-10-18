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Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan (Season 2)

95% loved this20 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Watch difficult dogs and anxious owners find balance under expert guidance.

Season 2 brings Cesar Millan into homes where obsession, fear, and aggression have pushed dogs and families to the edge. As he works with challenging canines and the humans shaping their behavior, each episode reveals how trust, discipline, and calm can transform daily chaos into connection. Sign up to see behavior change unfold case by case.

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20 episodes

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