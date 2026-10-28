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Antarctica: A Year on Ice

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A year inside Antarctica's beauty, isolation, and fiercely human winters.

Experience Antarctica across a full year, from the busy season of science and supply ships to a winter cut off from the rest of the world. Through striking time-lapse photography and firsthand accounts from the people who live and work there, this film reveals both the continent's vast forces of nature and the intense, intimate reality of life on the Ice.

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