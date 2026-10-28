Antarctica: A Year on Ice

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A year inside Antarctica's beauty, isolation, and fiercely human winters.
Experience Antarctica across a full year, from the busy season of science and supply ships to a winter cut off from the rest of the world. Through striking time-lapse photography and firsthand accounts from the people who live and work there, this film reveals both the continent's vast forces of nature and the intense, intimate reality of life on the Ice.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free