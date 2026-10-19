Ocean Souls

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Beneath the waves, whales and dolphins reveal astonishing minds and bonds.
Discover how whales and dolphins communicate, teach, grieve, and cooperate in ways that echo human relationships and cognition. With stunning footage and insights from scientists and experts, this film explores the intelligence and emotional lives of cetaceans, giving you a richer way to see the ocean and the creatures within it.
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