Happy People: A Year in the Taiga

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Inside Siberia's roadless taiga, trappers shape survival through the turning seasons.
Werner Herzog's portrait enters the isolated village of Bakhtia, where a handful of Siberian trappers build skis, boats, cabins, and traps by hand. Across a full year, the film reveals a demanding life of skill, ritual, and self-reliance in one of the world's most remote wildernesses. Sign up to witness a rare way of living with the land.
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