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Ecuador: On the Wild Side

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From glacier peaks to Galapagos shores, Ecuador's wild worlds collide.

Explore Ecuador's astonishing range of ecosystems, from Amazon rainforest and cloud forest to high Andean paramo and the Galapagos. Along the way, discover endemic wildlife, intricate adaptations, and the fragile balance that sustains each habitat. It is a rich, eye-opening look at biodiversity under pressure, and a rewarding reason to sign up and keep watching.

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2 episodes

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