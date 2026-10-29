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A Day on the Reef: Sipadan

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In Sipadan's coral city, every tide sets millions of lives in motion.

Explore Sipadan Island's reef as a living city, where sharks patrol the edge of town, cuttlefish and octopuses hunt with startling skill, and cleaner fish, turtles, and clownfish reveal surprising partnerships. From crowded feeding grounds to evening courtship, this richly biodiverse world turns everyday survival into a vivid, intelligent portrait of ocean life worth diving into.

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