The Tracker’s Diary: Tigers of Nepal

Curiosity Original
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On foot in Nepal, every alarm call could lead to a Bengal tiger.
Follow wildlife tracker Casey Anderson into Bardiya National Park, where he reads tracks, alarm calls, and river crossings in search of one of the world’s most elusive predators. Along the way, you will discover how Bengal tigers move through a complex, biodiverse ecosystem, and why each rare sighting matters when only about 300 remain in Nepal.
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