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Nature’s Survivors

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When disaster strikes, the wild reveals its most astonishing survival instincts.

Explore how animals and plants respond to cyclones, volcanoes, hurricanes, fires, earthquakes, and tsunamis. From goats on Mount Etna to sharks sensing falling pressure and species that turn destruction into opportunity, this film reveals nature's survival strategies in vivid detail. Sign up to see how resilience is tested on a rapidly changing planet.

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