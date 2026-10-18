Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Tech Toys (Season 6)

91% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Ride shotgun through bold machines reshaping speed, adventure, and urban mobility.

Hosted by Jose Pablo Cantillo, this season explores boundary-pushing vehicles and inventions, from three-wheel roadsters and electric boards to off-grid explorers and futuristic aircraft. You will see how designers and engineers turn radical ideas into working machines, with enough variety and detail to keep every episode firing your curiosity.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love Tech Toys (Season 6)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Tech Toys (Season 6), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.