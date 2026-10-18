Tech Toys (Season 6)

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Ride shotgun through bold machines reshaping speed, adventure, and urban mobility.
Hosted by Jose Pablo Cantillo, this season explores boundary-pushing vehicles and inventions, from three-wheel roadsters and electric boards to off-grid explorers and futuristic aircraft. You will see how designers and engineers turn radical ideas into working machines, with enough variety and detail to keep every episode firing your curiosity.
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