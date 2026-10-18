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Tech Toys (Season 7)

91% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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From graphene supercars to retro e-mopeds, innovation takes the wheel.

Season 7 spotlights breakthrough vehicles and the engineering ideas behind them, from a single-seat BAC Mono using graphene-enhanced body panels to the Brekr Model B, an electric moped with retro cafe racer style. Explore how creators in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and beyond rethink speed, weight, and design, then keep watching to see where the next bold concept leads.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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